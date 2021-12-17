Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.2% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.