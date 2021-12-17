Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

CTXS stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

