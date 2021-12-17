WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

