Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,449.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,429.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

