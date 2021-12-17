Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $523.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

