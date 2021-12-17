Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

