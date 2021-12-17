State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Separately, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000.

Amplitude stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

