State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

