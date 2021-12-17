WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 62.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NKLA stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.