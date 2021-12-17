Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $466.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

