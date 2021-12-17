Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

