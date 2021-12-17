WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,814 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.01%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

