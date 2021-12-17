Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.84

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 28542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,800.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

