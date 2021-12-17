Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.60

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 1999782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £322.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh acquired 14,999 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,082.25).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.