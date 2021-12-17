TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TANNI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

