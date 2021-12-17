NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Cut by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

