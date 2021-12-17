Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Head to Head Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67%

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.82 $11.97 million ($0.63) -57.52

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 4 3 0 2.43

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

