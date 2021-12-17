Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $485,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

