Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $75,754.88 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DLA opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

