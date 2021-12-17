Samira Sakhia Purchases 15,800 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,687.20.

GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The firm has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0996198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.