Rick M. Mcconnell Buys 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DT opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

