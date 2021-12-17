Rick M. Mcconnell Buys 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DT opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
