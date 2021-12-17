Deborah H. Merrill Sells 3,400 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DLA stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

