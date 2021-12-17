Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Andrew Vigar Buys 1,755,414 Shares

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) insider Andrew Vigar bought 1,755,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$78,993.63 ($56,424.02).

Alligator Energy Company Profile

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia; Piedmont Ni-Co Project located in northern Italy; and Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia.

