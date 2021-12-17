SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Barclays lowered their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.77 on Friday. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

