Andrew Brannan Sells 2,625 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
