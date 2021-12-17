Andrew Brannan Sells 2,625 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

