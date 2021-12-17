Jorge Dimartino Sells 16,402 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.