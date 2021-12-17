Jorge Dimartino Sells 16,402 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:KRON opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.86.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.