Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $279.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

