Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.07). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

