Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 458 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

IYM stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $109.99 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.