State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in HubSpot by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $650.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $784.46 and a 200-day moving average of $677.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.98 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,703,103 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.