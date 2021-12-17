Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

