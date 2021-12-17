West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 73,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $444.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

