State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,209 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

NYSE:FRC opened at $204.57 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

