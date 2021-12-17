Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock valued at $117,427,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

