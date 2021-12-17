State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

Shares of RMD opened at $253.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average of $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

