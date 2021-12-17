Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,317 shares of company stock worth $2,989,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

