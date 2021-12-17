Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,298 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 115,673 shares worth $11,785,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

