Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

NYSE TWLO opened at $260.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.41. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

