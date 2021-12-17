Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

