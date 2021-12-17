Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,164.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,364.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,298.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.