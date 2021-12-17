Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.