Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

