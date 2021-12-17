Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 107 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $532.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

