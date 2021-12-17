Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.