Community Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Lam Research by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

