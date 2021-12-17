Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 425 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

IBM stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

