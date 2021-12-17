salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average of $264.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.