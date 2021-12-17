Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 80.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

