Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

