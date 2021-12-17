Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

